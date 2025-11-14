Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025: Lakshya Sen storms into semifinals

Tokyo [Japan], November 14 : Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalist Lakshya Sen advanced into the semifinals of the ongoing Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025 badminton tournament on Friday.

According to Olympics.com, Lakshya secured a win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, currently ranked world number nine, within two games by scores of 21-13, 21-17, in a 40-minute match.

This is Lakshya's seventh win over the Singapore star in 10 head-to-head encounters.

Loh started sharply and was ahead in initial exchanges untill Lakshya took back control with four points in a row to move up by 8-5 and had a three-point lead heading into the interval. He followed it with six successive points, and he ended the first game with ease, leading by eight points.

In the second game, Loh was once again leading by 9-7, but Lakshya went on a eight-point win streak that turned the tide.

A World Championship gold medalist way back in 2021, Loh cut the deficit to 18-17, but Lakshya came in clutch to get the last three points for the win.

Now, Lakshya's semifinal clash will be against world No. 13 and 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Lakshya has been poor this season form-wise, as Saturday's clash will mark his third semifinal this season, after the Hong Kong Open in September and the Macau Open in August. He has experienced 11 first-round exits this season in 19 events, but has had some standout wins, including a triumph over world number two Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open.

Lakshya is the sole Indian challenger present in the competition as of now, as the doubles and women's singles events ended for India in Wednesday.

