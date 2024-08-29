Kush Maini completes second Formula 1 Test with Alpine F1 team in Italy

Imola (Italy), Aug 29 Kush Maini, India’s sole representative in the highly competitive Formula 2 series, has successfully completed his second Formula 1 test with the Alpine F1 Team here at the Imola circuit.

The two-day test at Imola, a track renowned for its challenging layout and rich motorsport history, saw Maini behind the wheel of the Alpine A522. Kush was a part of a two-day testing event for the Alpine team alongside Jack Doohan, who recently secured a promotion to Formula 1.

Wednesday's event marked his second opportunity to test in an F1 car, following his impressive debut test earlier this year at Red Bull Ring. Maini's continued performance at the tests reflects his rapid development and readiness for the next level.

This latest test comes at a crucial time, as the team’s reserve driver spot opened up earlier last week, presenting a opportunity for Maini. With his consistent performances in Formula 2 and now two successful F1 tests under his belt, Maini is emerging as a strong contender for a potential reserve driver role for the 2025 season.

After 99 laps and close to 500 Km of high speed and adrenaline, Kush shared his thoughts on his day. "Can’t thank Alpine enough for this opportunity. Very strong day, both qualification and race pace looked very good. Can’t wait for the next one."

Following his impressive performance at Imola, Maini couldn’t have asked for any better preparation for the second leg of the Formula 2 season. Representing Invicta, Maini will return to action at Monza over the coming weekend.

Within a span of three months, he has performed consistently at two F1 tests, represented the Alpine F1 team at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed and also bagged his first ever Formula 2 win, by winning the sprint race at the Hungarian GP.

As the Formula 2 season resumes this weekend, just coming off an F1 test, a confident Kush will look forward to returning to the podium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor