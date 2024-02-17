Kyle Jamieson ruled out for nearly a year due to back stress fracture diagnosis

Auckland, Feb 17 New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out for nearly a year due to being diagnosed with another stress fracture in the back. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said scans following the opening Test against South Africa showed a new injury in the same location as the one on which Jamieson was operated on last year.

The nature of the injury means he won’t undergo further surgery but will require a period of rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal. Jamieson said in a statement that while the news had been tough to take, his determination to return to play hadn’t wavered.

“The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals. I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me.”

Head coach Gary Stead said the players and support staff felt terrible for Jamieson. “We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get.”

“On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead. His resolve is undiminished.”

Jamieson had picked figures of 2/35 & 4/58 in New Zealand’s first Test win over South Africa, before the stress fracture in back resurfacing meant he’s unlikely to play cricket this year, thus ruling him out of second Test at Hamilton, which the Blackcaps won to claim the series 2-0. New Zealand are slated to announce squad for the home series against Australia on Monday.

--IANS

