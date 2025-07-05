Kyle Walker joins Burnley on two-year contract

Burnley, July 5 Kyle Walker has joined newly-promoted side Burnley on a permanent transfer ending his highly successful stay at Manchester City.

After a short loan spell in Italy with AC Milan last season, Walker returned to Man City but could not find a place in the squad which was eliminated by Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Walker, 35, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Turf Moor and links up with his former Spurs and England teammate, Clarets boss Scott Parker, ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

With 410 English top-flight appearances to his name, Walker - widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history - has enjoyed a trophy-laden career during his time as a Manchester City player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League, as well as being named in the Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions.

He has 96 England caps to his name and was named in the 2024 UEFA European Championships Team of the Tournament.

"I'm delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

"Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad," said Walker in a statement.

Walker began his career at boyhood club Sheffield United. His stellar performances for the Blades led to a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There, Walker - after a loan spell back at the Blades, as well as stints at QPR and Aston Villa - flourished, quickly emerging as one of the best right-backs in the world for club and country, leading to a move to Manchester City.

That move to the North-West would be the making of Walker, who took his game to new heights with the Citizens, winning an unprecedented Champions League, Premier League and Super Cup treble in 2023/24, three of 18 team trophies he was part of at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker is Burnley's fifth summer signing, showing their intentions of wanting to compete in the top division.

