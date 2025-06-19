Kylian Mbappe hospitalised with gastroenteritis, says Real Madrid

Madrid, June 19 Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis after missing the club’s Club World Cup group-stage opener against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The France captain was absent from Tuesday’s training due to a fever and did not feature in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Real Madrid confirmed the severity of the illness:

“Our player Kylian Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment,” the club said.

Gastroenteritis, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, is believed to have sidelined the 26-year-old star. Real Madrid did not provide a timeline for Mbappe’s recovery but noted he is undergoing medical tests and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The absence of the prolific forward was felt during Madrid’s sluggish draw against Al-Hilal.

Mbappe has been in sensational form since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his debut campaign, he has already scored 43 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions—31 of them coming in La Liga and another seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid finds itself in Group H of the revamped Club World Cup format, alongside Al-Hilal, RB Salzburg, and Pachuca. With the Austrian side Salzburg, currently leading the group after their 2-1 victory over Pachuca, Madrid’s path to the next stage now hangs in the balance.

On Wednesday, Federico Valverde missed a late penalty as Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. The Spanish side took the lead just after the half hour through Gonzalo Garcia, who finished a swift counterattacking move by side-footing home after Rodrygo's perfectly weighted through ball. Ruben Neves equalised from the penalty spot after Raul Asencio brought down Marcos Leonardo just before halftime. Uruguayan midfielder Valverde squandered a chance to restore his side's lead when his stoppage-time penalty was saved by Yassine Bounou.

