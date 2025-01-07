Kyrgios returns to Australia's Davis Cup team for first time since 2019  

Melbourne, Jan 7 Nick Kyrgios is set to make a return to Australia’s Davis Cup team for the first time in more than five years, as the 29-year-old has been named in the team for the qualifying tie in Stockholm, Sweden, scheduled on January 31 and February 1.

It will be Kyrgios’ first appearance in the world team competition since November 2019, when he defeated Belgium’s Steve Darcis and Chilean Alejandro Gonzalez in the November finals.

World No.8 Alex de Minaur will lead the Australian team, with Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis completing the Australian contingent.

The team, captained by Lleyton Hewitt, is aiming to improve on some stellar form in recent years, after runner-up finishes in the 2022 and 2023 Davis Cup Finals, and a semifinal showing in Malaga last season.

Kyrgios, who played 11 times between 2013 and 2019, has built an impressive history in the competition, with 11-5 record in singles matches.

Comprising two singles matches and a doubles match on day one, plus the reverse singles on day two, the tie will be contested on an indoor hard court at Stockholm’s Royal Tennis Hall.

The Australian team, which holds a 7-3 head-to-head lead against Sweden, aims to be one of the 13 winning nations in the Qualifiers' first round to advance to the second round in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor