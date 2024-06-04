La Liga: 10 things we learned this week in Spanish football

Madrid, June 4 There were so many big storylines in the world of Spanish football this week, not least the Champions League final that was won by Real Madrid in London. Other major developments included the promotion of CD Leganes and the hiring of new coaches at three La Liga clubs.

Here's a look at 10 things we learned this week in Spanish football:

Real are champions of Europe for 15th time

For the 15th time in the tournament's history, Real Madrid have lifted the European Cup. They did so at the Wembley Stadium in London, after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0 thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Jr. It’s the Los Blancos’ sixth triumph in the most prestigious UEFA competition in the past 11 years, a simply incredible run of success.

Leganes win La Liga Div II, earn promotion

CD Leganés are back in La Liga, and they come up as champions of La Liga Hypermotion, the second division in Spain. The team from the south of Madrid saw off Elche CF 2-0 on Sunday to not only clinch an automatic promotion spot but to move ahead of Real Valladolid and into first place.

La Liga Hypermotion playoffs are set

The La Liga Hypermotion regular season may be over, but the playoffs are coming up. Third-placed SD Eibar will face off against sixth-placed Real Oviedo in one semifinal, while fourth-placed RCD Espanyol will meet fifth-placed Real Sporting de Gijon in the other. As such, there is potential for an Asturian Derby in the final.

Hansi Flick is new coach of Barca

FC Barcelona announced this past week that Hansi Flick is the new head coach at the Catalan institution, having signed a contract until 2026. The German tactician arrives with a very impressive CV, having won a treble with Bayern Munich and having been assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Sevilla get Garcia Pimienta as coach

There was also a coaching announcement at Sevilla FC, where Garcia Pimienta is taking over following the departure of Quique Sanchez Flores. The 49-year-old, known for his possession-based style, won promotion with UD Las Palmas and then consolidated their place in La Liga this past season. At Sevilla FC, he’ll look to turn Los Nervionenses' fortunes around following a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Osasuna replace Arrasate with Moreno

The other La Liga club to announce a new coach this past week was CA Osasuna. After Jagoba Arrasate decided to step down following six successful seasons in Pamplona, the club has turned to Vicente Moreno to fill the void. He arrives with plenty of experience in Spain’s top flight, having previously coached RCD Mallorca, RCD Espanyol and UD Almeria.

Vivian signs a lengthy contract extension

Dani Vivian has committed his long-term future to Athletic Club, having signed a contract that’ll run until 2032. The centre-back just enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24, when he became a regular starter and participated in 33 La Liga matches.

Agirrezabala also extends his contract

There was more than one contract extension at Athletic Club this week, as Julen Agirrezabala also put pen to paper on a new deal, in his case until 2027. Usually the backup goalkeeper for the club, Agirrezabala was given an opportunity this past season in the Copa del Rey and was excellent, as the Basques went all the way and lifted the trophy.

La Liga players fill up the Spain squad

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced a preliminary squad list of 29 players, ahead of Euro 2024. That list is primarily made up of La Liga players, with 22 of them currently plying their trade in Spain and with a total of nine different Spanish clubs represented.

La Liga Awards are revealed

The 2023/24 La Liga Awards ceremony was held this past week, with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham claiming the Best Player prize. As for the other awards, Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona was the Best U23 Player, Girona FC coach Míchel was the Best Coach, and Jesús Areso’s stunning strike from the corner flag for CA Osasuna was confirmed as the Best Goal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor