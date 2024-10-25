La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti sanguine, Flick confident ahead of El Clasico clash

Madrid (Spain), Oct 25 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was not losing sleep ahead of the first 'El Clasico' of the Spanish season against FC Barcelona. Both sides have hit form going into the game, with Real Madrid winning 5-2 at home to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona beating Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

Ancelotti's side (24) go into the match three points behind Barca in La Liga, and the Real Madrid coach admitted his rivals were "doing very well," but added that in the Clasico, "it is very difficult to choose a favourite".

"Fortunately, no one is keeping me up at night at the moment," he said, admitting he was pleased with Madrid's current form, reports Xinhua.

"The team is doing well, motivated. The Clasicos are competitive and hard-fought matches, also very entertaining. It's a celebration of football and we want to do well in front of our fans," he said.

Ancelotti also discussed Barcelona's tactic of playing with the defense pushed forward, saying Hansi Flick's system was "brave."

"Barca has a very clear idea of how to play, it has worked out very well. We have to respect all this (...) We have to prepare the match well," he insisted, adding that the winner would be the team that can "handle the pressure."

Barca coach Flick also spoke to the press, saying his side to "adapt in every game."

"Now we play against Madrid and all the players are very prepared, but I trust my players because they are doing great," said Flick. "With more possession and in attacks, with and without the ball. We have shown it and we will continue to show it," he said, making light of the fact Barca's have had 24 hours less to prepare for the game.

"It cannot be changed: Madrid played on Tuesday and we played on Wednesday, after all, that's it, but our players have trained very well," he commented.

Real Madrid suffered a double injury setback on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined due to a groin injury and forward Rodrygo out with a hamstring strain. Barcelona have no new injury concerns following their Wednesday match but will be without the defensive trio of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia. Fit-again Gavi is expected to play a role in the game.

