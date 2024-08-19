La Liga 2024-25: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 1

Madrid (Spain), Aug 19 Real Madrid's expected victory parade didn't happen as Kylian Mbappe's La Liga debut ended in a draw in Mallorca, as the new season in Spain started this weekend. While defending champions Real Madrid had to share points, their archrivals FC Barcelona began their season with a win in Valencia on an opening weekend where parity was the order of the day for much of La Liga.

Here's a look at four things we learned through Spain's Matchday 1:

1. Real Madrid fail to impress

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe on his La Liga debut as Real Madrid drew 1-1 in Mallorca, but it was Rodrygo, the player most likely to lose minutes because of his arrival, who actually scored their side's goal. Real Madrid were clear favourites for all three points and their attack of Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Jude Bellingham, with Fede Valverde arriving from deep is certainly enough to impose fear on their rivals, reports Xinhua.

However, Mallorca stuck to their task, defended doggedly, and got their reward when Vedat Muriqi powered in a header to equalize. Carlo Ancelotti was annoyed at his side's poor defending after the game and he could also be worried that without Toni Kroos his side now lacks someone who plays the ball out effectively from the back.

2. Lewandowski still vital for Barca

Seasoned Robert Lewandowski scored both goals as Barcelona came back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Valencia. Hugo Duro had put Valencia ahead and only a goal-line clearance from Pau Cubarsi stopped him doubling their lead moments before Lewandowski was in the right place to score after Lamine Yamal's low cross.

He then kept his calm to net a penalty early in the second half, before Valencia ran out of steam. Barca coach Hansi Flick showed faith in B-teamers, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal, in the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan and with Barca's finances still a problem, their displays could see the club look to move Gundogan on before the end of the month.

3. Fitness an issue for Athletic Bilbao

In all, 48,000 fans packed into Athletic Bilbao's San Mames stadium for their opening game against Getafe, with high hopes the club can improve on last season's Copa del Rey win and fifth place in La Liga. The 1-1 draw they saw had the high point of a spectacular goal from Oihan Sancet and the huge ovation for Nico Williams on his return to action after rejecting a move to Barcelona, but overall, the Basque side looked flat and Getafe were good value for their point.

Athletic's pressing game relies on their being at peak fitness and after a pre-season disrupted by injuries, several players are still getting to their best. Coach Ernesto Valverde now has nine days to get them into shape before they visit Barca on Saturday.

4. Draws to get underway

With eight of 10 games played to date, five have ended in draws, with only Rayo Vallecano, Celta Vigo and Barcelona winning their games.

While some may say that is down to the parity between most of the teams in La Liga, it is more likely down to the fact that several clubs are still without players who took part in the European Championships and Olympic Games. For example, none of Athletic Bilbao's Spain internationals started against Getafe and neither Martin Zubimendi nor Mikel Merino kicked off for Real Sociedad against Rayo.

Consequently, some teams are still short of full fitness and will improve in the next couple of weeks when they get up to speed.

