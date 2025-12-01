La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 14 over the weekend

Madrid (Spain), Dec 1 Real Madrid were unable to win away to Girona and lost the leadership of La Liga to FC Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid and Villarreal also closed the gap on the top of the table at the end of the latest round of action in Spain this weekend.

Barcelona are leading with 34 points from 11 wins, one draw, and two draws from 14 matches, while Real Madrid are trailing one point behind from 10 wins, three draws, and one loss from 14 matches.

Villarreal are third, with Atletico de Madrid placed fourth with 31 points, and Real Betis are trailing way behind in fifth place with 24 points, reports Xinhua.

Here are some things we learned this weekend in Spain.

1. Four-horse race for title?

Another poor display from Real Madrid saw Barcelona leapfrog Xabi Alonso's side in the title race after three consecutive draws away from home. Alonso's side was disappointing again and was especially slow in moving the ball, allowing Girona to defend solidly and limit the number of chances.

The draw means that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid are separated by just three points. That is something that didn't seem likely when Real Madrid visited Atletico at the end of September, with the chance to go 12 clear of their neighbour and virtually knock Atletico out of the title race, but it has made the competition much more interesting.

2. Raphinha is vital for Barcelona

Although Lamine Yamal gets the headlines, there is a good case to make for Raphinha being FC Barcelona's most important player for his abilities in attack and his role in defence.

The Brazilian was back to his best in Barcelona's 3-1 win at home to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, setting up Yamal and Dani Olmo for Barcelona's first two goals.

However, it is Raphinha's work rate that makes him so important to the team, as he not only scores goals and provides assists, but also works harder than anyone off the ball.

His pressure when rivals have possession makes it more difficult for them to pass out from the back, and if they can't do that, it is also much tougher to get behind Barcelona's high defense. So, although he is a forward, Raphinha's defensive work is key.

3. Sorloth gives alternatives to Atletico Madrid

For some reason, Atletico Madrid fans haven't taken powerful striker Alexander Sorloth to their hearts following his big-money signing from Villarreal in the summer of 2024. That is despite Sorloth scoring 20 league goals last season and four more this campaign, with two of those in Saturday's easy win at home to Oviedo.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone highlighted after the game that Sorloth allows his side to change its style of play and hit long balls to a strong, tall front man, while at the same time, his presence allowed Julian Alvarez to rest ahead of Tuesday's visit to play FC Barcelona. Sorloth deserves more recognition.

4. Two sides to Villarreal

Alberto Moleiro's injury-time goal gave Villarreal a 3-2 win away to in-form Real Sociedad when it looked as if Ander Barrenetxea's free kick had assured a 2-2 draw for the home side.

The win momentarily lifted Villarreal to second in La Liga (before Real Madrid's game in Girona) and keeps it very much in the title chase.

Villarreal's league form is in stark contrast to its displays in Europe, where Marcelino's side has just one point from 15 and is all but out of the tournament.

The difference is hard to explain, but could help in the second half of the season with Villarreal able to rest, while Barcelona, Real, and Atletico Madrid are playing twice a week.

