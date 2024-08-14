La Liga: Long weekend as first round of games give first view of Mbappe and Flick's Barca

Madrid, Aug 14 The first 'weekend' of the new La Liga season is a very long weekend indeed as the first round of matches kicks off on Thursday night, with the last games played on Monday. The coming days should give us the first chance to see Kylian Mbappe wearing a Real Madrid shirt in a competitive game in Spain, while it will be fascinating to see how Hansi Flick starts his time as Barcelona coach and while new Atletico Madrid signing Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez travel to play in Villarreal -- which is familiar ground for the former of those two.

Athletic Club Bilbao and Getafe have the honour of getting the ball rolling on Thursday evening, with the home side buoyed by Nico Williams' decision to stay for another season, reports Xinhua.

The Basque side who finished fifth last season, and won the Copa Del Rey, haven't had a great pre-season and will hope not to miss Spain goal-keeper Unai Simon, who is out for three months after a wrist operation, while understudy Julen Agirrezabala is a doubt with a back problem, meaning third choice Alex Padilla is likely to make his league debut.

Thursday's second match gives us the chance to look at last season's surprise package as Girona has a difficult visit to Betis.

It's always hard to play in Seville in August and Girona have lost several players (Savinho, Yan Couto, Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk and Eric Garcia) who were so important last season.

Celta and Alaves play on Friday, with Celta needing to improve after last season but with a squad that doesn't look stronger after losing Carles Perez and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Friday's second game sees new Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta make a rapid return to the Canary Islands to face Las Palmas, who he left in the summer after coaching them to promotion and keeping them in the top flight.

Saul Niguez and Kelechi Iheanacho make their Sevilla debuts, while Adnan Januzaj could play for the home side after leaving Sevilla.

Vicente Moreno debuts as Osasuna coach as his side entertain Leganes on the Madrid club's return to the elite on Saturday, before one of the most interesting matches of the weekend as Valencia take on FC Barcelona.

Barca's financial struggles mean they only have 16 first-team players in their squad and several of those are injured, meaning Hansi Flick will need some B-team players to make up the numbers.

They were well-beaten by Monaco in the traditional Joan Gamper friendly game on Monday but until Barca find more money, neither central defender Inigo Martinez nor new arrival Dani Olmo will be in the squad.

Valencia haven't been very active over the summer, but striker Rafa Mir could be a key signing against Barca's weak defense and all eyes will be fixed on Barca's start to the campaign. Kylian Mbappe is expected to make his league debut as Real Madrid as the reigning champions start their defense away to Mallorca. Real Madrid play the European Supercup final on Wednesday night, so it's a busy start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Former Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate makes his debut as Mallorca coach and will no doubt look for striker Vedat Muriqi to trouble the Real Madrid back line.

Sunday's other game will see Martin Zubimendi start for Real Sociedad at home to Rayo Vallecano after rejecting the chance to sign for Liverpool.

Monday's matches pit newly promoted duo Valladolid and Espanyol against each other, while new Atletico Madrid signing, Alexander Sorloth will start when they visit Villarreal - the club he left less than a month ago to join Atletico.

