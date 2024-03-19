La Liga strugglers Granada sack coach Medina with relegation looming

Madrid, March 19 La Liga strugglers Granada sacked coach Alexander Medina on Tuesday following another defeat that leaves them needing a miracle to avoid relegation. Granada announced the decision with a brief communique reading, "The club thanks Medina for his commitment and wishes him and his technical staff the best of luck in their professional career."

The Uruguayan has lost his job in the wake of Granada's 1-0 defeat away to Mallorca on Saturday, which leaves them second from bottom with just 14 points from 28 games. The club is 13 points behind Celta Vigo, who currently occupy 17th place -- the last position guaranteeing survival this season, reports Xinhua.

Medina won just one of his 14 games in charge since replacing Paco Lopez at the end of November, with four draws and nine defeats. Those results are despite the club making a big effort to recover from a terrible start to the season by making ten signings in the January transfer window.

These signings have had little effect, with Granada's last win coming against fellow strugglers Cadiz on January 3.

"The team has played some good matches, but a lot of results have got away from us because of small details," said Medina in a press conference on Saturday night.

Former Rayo Vallecano coach Jose Ramon Sandoval, who has also had a previous spell at Granada, is to be named as Medina's replacement.

