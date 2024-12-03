La Liga: Titles aren’t won in December, Real Madrid will fight harder, says coach Ancelotti

Madrid, Dec 3 Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his side for bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Getafe on the weekend and claimed the team will keep fighting for the title till the end of the season.

“I feel very good, especially when the team plays well and contributes despite the difficulties. We are fighting. Nobody thinks that in December you win something, but you have to be in the fight and we are there despite the difficulties. When Vini Jr., Camavinga and Alaba return we will fight even harder,” said Ancelotti in the press conference.

Real Madrid will be hoping to build their winning momentum as the La Liga race has been blown wide open with FC Barcelona failing to win their last three outings.

A lot of talk has surrounded whether Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham will be taking responsibility for a penalty kick. The Frenchman failed to convert a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League which saw Jude take the penalty, and successfully convert the spot kick, against Getafe.

Ancelotti remained adamant on the fact that it was up to the duo to choose who would take the penalties and hailed Mbappe for his selflessness. “Tomorrow Bellingham and Mbappe will analyse it and choose who is in the best position to take it. It is not a matter of debate. Getafe’s penalty can be analysed in two ways. Some see it as an act of insecurity and we see it as an act of responsibility and altruism. These are two important things for us.

“The altruism of a great talent like Mbappe is an act that we value very much because it means that the one who could be the greatest talent in football is putting himself at the service of the team. For me, it is not a lack of courage but an important act for his teammates. Everyone at the club values ​​it as an act of altruism. That means he is on the right path. I value it very much,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor