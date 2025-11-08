La Liga: Vital Sunday for Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of international break

Madrid, Nov 8 Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have vital away games which could have a big impact on this season's La Liga title race on the eve of the final international break of 2025. Real Madrid makes the short trip to face Rayo Vallecano in the Valencas Stadium with a five-point lead over Barcelona, which has a difficult match away to an in-form Celta Vigo.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is sidelined for Real Madrid with a muscle injury, and that will mean changes in Xabi Alonso's starting 11, with Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield holding role, while Fede Valverde moves back into his preferred midfield position and Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back, reports Xinhua.

The former Liverpool player has had a difficult start to his Madrid career with injury, and Alonso prefers Dani Carvajal away from home, but Carvajal's knee problems should allow Alexander-Arnold to return at Vallecas.

One of Real Madrid's big complaints in recent seasons is the lack of recovery time between matches, but on Sunday, they visit a rival that has been given only 65 hours between the end of its dramatic Conference League win over Lech Poznan on Thursday and Sunday's afternoon kick-off.

Celta Vigo, welcome Barcelona, after two wins in La Liga and two in the Europa League, has kicked its season into gear, after having started with seven draws in its first nine La Liga matches.

Barcelona's high-defensive line, which has started to leak goals at a worrying rate, has been the main focus of attention during the week after a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge, and Celta have players capable of exploiting any defensive weakness.

Borja Iglesias would lead the Celta attack, with former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla in support and the veteran Iago Aspas adding further guile if needed.

Lamine Yamal, who on Friday was included in Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad, should start for Barcelona despite ongoing questions about his pelvic injury, with questions over whether Ferran Torres or Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack.

Real Madrid's match would have finished long before Celta and Barcelona kick off, so Barca will know if they need three points to close the gap at the top of the table, or merely to stay in touch at the top.

