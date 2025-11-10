Labuschagne reveals how ‘slightly different’ approach led to Ashes call-up

New Delhi, Nov 10 Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said that he took things ‘slightly differently’ this year, which helped him bring about a change in his thought process and walk out to bat with a clear mind. The 31-year-old, after suffering a few setbacks, put up top-notch performances in the domestic games, leading to his Ashes call-up.

Since his last century for Australia, which came against England in Manchester two years ago, Labuschagne has been dismissed in single digits 14 times out of 16 Tests. Four of his seven half-centuries in the baggy green have transpired over just two Tests.

His two 50s against India at the MCG last year helped prevent his removal from the Test team, but those considerations were revived after the Sri Lanka series in late summer and the World Test Championship.

After missing Australia’s West Indies tour, Labuschagne quickly gained momentum in the race for an Ashes spot by entering the domestic season with strong form, attributing his earlier difficulties to various issues with overthinking.

"I’m going about it slightly differently this year than previous years. I felt I was probably getting a little bit too much in my own head, with my technical stuff leading into games, especially the day before and the day of the game. I just wanted to make sure I go out there with a clear mind and I found the best way to do that was to save the batting for the game," The West Australian quoted Labuschagne.

"Since leaving the team in the West Indies, I had a month there where I was not playing, so worked really hard there with Michael Di Venuto and Matthew Wade, threw a lot of balls and just worked out my technique, and then continued that on for a couple of months here in Brisbane.

"A lot of it was really getting out of my own way. That was the real key part for me, just to get that clarity around my own game, probably not trying to get too technical on my game and trying to get a few things right with my technique that I wanted.

"But then just really trusting my skills when I get out there and if my technique needs to change depending on the conditions or what we’re playing, or the different scenarios that you face in the middle, then just trusting that and just doing it when I’m out there," he added.

The Queensland cricketer’s efforts paid off as he was named in Australia’s squad for the Ashes opener in Perth.

