Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Indian Badminton Star Lakshya Sen Visits Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Seek Blessings (See Pics)

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal today to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. The 23-year-old athlete was accompanied by his parents, DK Sen and Nirmala Sen.

Immersed in the joy and colors of Ganpati at Lalbaugcha Raja! Here’s to good vibes and even better blessings 🙏🏻#ganpatibappamorya#LalbaugchaRajapic.twitter.com/I38x594rCg — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) September 11, 2024

On social media, Sen shared his experience, writing, “Immersed in the joy and colors of Ganpati at Lalbaugcha Raja! Here’s to good vibes and even better blessings #ganpatibappamorya #LalbaugchaRaja,” along with a picture from the pandal with his parents.

Yesterday, notable figures including Aam Aadmi Party MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra Singh, actress Shilpa Shetty along with her mother and husband Raj Kundra, and Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber visited the pandal. Actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Atlee were also among those who sought divine blessings.

Sen, who impressed audiences with his performances at the Paris Olympics 2024, reached the semifinals but fell short of a medal. He lost to Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal (20-22, 14-21) and to Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match (21-13, 16-21, 11-21).

In addition to his notable performance at the Paris Olympics, Sen became the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semi-finals in Olympic history. His strong showing has set high expectations for his future performances.

