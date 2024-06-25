Lalengmawia Ralte signs five-year contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Kolkata, June 25 Lalengmawia Ralte, better known as 'Apuia' has signed a five-year contract with the ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a club that holds a special place in Indian football history. I am eager to work hard, learn from my coaches and teammates, and contribute my best to help Mohun Bagan SG achieve its goals. I am grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to step onto the field and give my all for the club and its passionate supporters," said Apuia on joining the club.

The signing of one of the biggest prodigies of Indian football is sure to boost the winners of the 2024 ISL shield but what makes the arrival of Apuia even sweeter for Mohun Bagan fans is that the club beat their arch-rivals East Bengal to the Mizoram born’s signature who chose to sign with the league winners instead.

"Apuia is a great reinforcement for our midfield. He has been an important player in the league in recent seasons, becoming an important player as a defensive midfielder in the Indian national team as well. It will help us generate internal competition that will improve team performance," said Head Coach Jose Malina.

The 23-year-old is one of the brightest and most sought-after talents in the country. The Mizoram-born defender has been the midfield general for Mumbai City FC since joining the club from Northeast United in 2021. Mumbai City had confirmed Apuia’s departure via a statement posted on their website on Monday.

“Apuia Ralte will complete his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) after he and MBSG decided to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract. We at Mumbai City wish him well for his future,” read the statement posted by Mumbai City FC,” read the statement

