Lamine Yamal: The Catalonian boy poised to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona (profile)

New Delhi, July 15 Over the past two decades the football world had gotten used to an FC Barcelona forward tormenting the defenders, scoring outrageous goals, possessing exceptional playmaking skills, and lighting up the right wing. Three years after Lionel Messi’s exit from Barca, the Catalonian club may have done the impossible, and found a perfect replacement for the Argentine legend.

Lamine Yamal, the youngster whose attacking prowess seems second to none, has successfully established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in football with his performance at the Euro 2024 tournament where he became the youngest player to ever play in a major tournament final overtaking none other than Pele.

Born and raised in Catalonia, Lamine was co-parented by his father Mounir Nasraoui, and mother Sheila Abana, the couple had gotten divorced when Yamal was just three years old. Lamine arrived at FC Barcelona at the age of seven from his local club CF La Torreta. At La Masia, he raced through the age categories quicker than any other player of his age showing the potential that he holds.

A recent photo went viral of a 20-year-old Lionel Messi posing for a photo with Lamine Yamal, who at the time was just eight months old further strengthening the belief in fans all over the world that the two players are in some way connected.

Lamine's family had won a raffle in the town of Mataró, Catalonia. The raffle was sponsored by Diario Sport and UNICEF and offered winners the chance to have pictures taken with Barcelona players.

Lamine's rapid rise to prominence began when he started training with Barca's first team at just 15 years old, at the request of coach Xavi Hernandez. He made his debut for the first team in April 2023, becoming the youngest player ever to represent the club.

After an impressive 2022/23 campaign, Lamine continued with the first team for preseason in 2023/24 and became a regular presence in the squad. He set multiple records for the club, including being the youngest player to reach 50 appearances and impressive goal-scoring and assisting tallies in various competitions.

Despite his young age, Lamine has already shown immense promise and is expected to be a key player for FC Barcelona in the years to come.

In just a matter of one single season, Lamal has grown accustomed to having his name in the record books. The 17-year-old is the youngest player to represent FC Barcelona at 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days and scored seven goals in 50 appearances in the 2023/24 season.

He then went on to make his mark outside of La Liga at the 2024 European Championship where he ended the campaign as the Young Player of the Tournament having one goal and four assists to his name.

The whole world now knows the name of Lamine Yamal and will tune into Barcelona games to watch the young phenom play from the 2024/25 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor