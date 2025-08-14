"Landmark decision long pending": IOA VP Gagan Narang hails National Sports Governance Bill 2025

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Gagan Narang on Wednesday hailed the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, calling it a "landmark decision" that had been pending for years.

The Rajya Sabha passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

Speaking to ANI, Gagan Narang said, "It has been a landmark decision. I think this has been long pending. A lot of athletes and administrators look forward to some good times coming forward from the sports administration and governance framework. I think this gives the right amount of momentum and impetus for our sports ecosystem to go to the next level. I think the good governance structure will obviously motivate the sponsors, athletes, and parents to put their children and money into the sport. Looking forward to some good times."

India's Paralympic athlete Preethi Pal also welcomed the legislation, saying, "I would like to thank our sports minister for fighting for this and this law was made. He thinks a lot about the players. Our government is doing very good work for the players...This is a very good thing for the players...Whatever wrong things were there will be removed now."

For over a decade, efforts to establish such a robust law have been ongoing, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliamentlet alone won approvaluntil now.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfareparticularly for women and minorsand strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to competebut to leadon the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047.

By enshrining best law practices, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.

