Langurs hired to ward off monkey menace at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

Kanpur, Sep 27 The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has enlisted the help of langurs (ong-tailed leaf monkeys) to tackle the monkey menace at the Green Park Stadium, the venue of the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh

The decision was taken to protect fans, staff, and broadcast personnel from monkeys, who have been known to invade the stadium in search of food, causing disruption.

Venue director Sanjay Kapoor before the start of the match media briefing said, "To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs to take care of them."

The use of langurs is common practice in the city to deal with monkey menace. In the past, their presence has proven effective during international matches at the venue.

The UPCA has also taken additional measures, such as covering the raised stands, where television crews set up their cameras, with black cloth on either side and at the back to prevent the monkeys from entering the stands.

