Lanka T10 announces super league team names

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 2 : The Lanka T10 Super League on Saturday announced that six franchise teams will compete in the inaugural edition of this new addition to Sri Lanka's cricketing calendar.

The franchise teams' names are Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, and Negombo Braves.

The Player Draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League will take place on November 10 in Colombo.

The tournament is scheduled from December 12 to 22, featuring six franchise teams and showcasing local and international players in cricket's fastest format.

The naming of the teams highlights the strengths and distinct character of each city, celebrating its contribution to cricket, thus bridging the game with local identity, and encouraging community pride and support for their team.

The player registration deadline closed on November 1 and the direct player signing deadline on November 5, each franchise must sign six players directly from each category: one Icon player, one Platinum player, one Category A player from Sri Lanka, and one from overseas, similarly from Category B, allowing franchises to secure one local and one overseas player.

The draft will have 11 rounds, with the first round decided by a manual draw and the remaining rounds determined by a randomizer for pick orders. The randomizer uses an algorithm to ensure all franchises have an equal weight.

In the first two rounds, two top-tier playersone Sri Lankan and one from overseaswill be selected, each at a price of USD 35,000 (category 'A'). The third and fourth rounds will see another 2 players, again one Sri Lankan and one from overseas, picked at USD 20,000 each (category 'B').

In rounds 5 to 7, franchises can choose two Sri Lankan players and one overseas player, each priced at USD 10,000 (Category 'C'). Round 8 will focus on selecting a Sri Lankan emerging player for USD 2,500, while round 9 will select an emerging player from either Zimbabwe or the West Indies, also for US$ 2,500.

"I am confident that the first-ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add colour to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans, alike," Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket said as per a T10 Global press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor