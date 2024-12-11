Lanka T10 Super League: Galle Marvels romp to victory against Kandy Bolts

Kandy, Dec 11 Galle Marvels etched a comfortable win against Kandy Bolts by seven wickets in the Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Marvels were handed a target of 101 runs which they achieved in the 8th over. After a steady start, Galle lost some wickets in quick succession and were 39/3 when Andre Fletcher and Shakib Al Hasan took charge.

The two batters stitched an unbeaten partnership of 63 runs for the fourth wicket. Fletcher struck 41 not out off 21, a knock decorated with four maximums and three fours while Shakib chipped in with 20 not out off 8 to take the team over the line.

Earlier, Kandy Bolts did not have a great start to the innings as they lost two wickets at a score of five on the board. But it was Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal's efforts that took the team to 100/5 in their allotted 10 overs. Chandimal scored 66 off 25 before getting cleaned up by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Galle Marvels' Binura Fernando who impressed everyone with his economical bowling, returning with figures of 3-9 in two overs, was adjudged Player of the Match.

Rain plays spoilsport

Rain played spoilsport during the second encounter after the fixture between Nuwara Eliya Kings and Colombo Jaguars was called off. Nuwara Eliya Kings had put up 79/1 in 6 overs before rain arrived and the match was eventually abandoned. Opener Avishka Fernando remained unbeaten at 50 off 18.

