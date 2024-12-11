Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans thump Hambantota Bangla Tigers in opener

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Dec 11 Jaffna Titans thumped Hambantota Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in the first match of the inaugural edition of Lanka T10 Super League, which got off to a flying start at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday

The Titans who won the toss put Bangla Tigers into bat and began the proceedings on a positive note after fast bowler Mohammad Amir trapped Kusal Perera in front of the stumps on the very first ball.

Opener Mohammad Shahzad and skipper Dasun Shanaka then tried to get Hambantota Bangla Tigers back on track with a partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket. Shahzad chipped in with 22 off 15 while captain Shanaka took the onus on himself and struck a brisk fifty. The right-handed batter smashed 51 off just 17 deliveries including five maximums and four fours.

But Shanaka's departure was followed by a flurry of wickets for the Hambantota side as they were soon reduced to 86/7 before eventually getting restricted to 106/8 in 10 overs. Young Sri Lankan bowler Treveen Mathew was the pick of the bowlers. The right-arm spinner returned with figures of 4/10 in 2 overs. Amir, Pramod Madushan and Dwaine Pretorius picked up one wicket apiece.

Later, Jaffna Titans lost an early wicket as Nuwanidu Fernando was undone by Isuru Udana for 0. But England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore's aggressive knock of 57 not out off 21 and Tom Abell's unbeaten 33 off 19 helped the Jaffna side clinch a comfortable win in 8.1 overs. Kohler-Cadmore, who has been in some good touch, continued his form to take the side home.

