Lanka T10 Super League: Kusal Mendis' batting masterclass helps Jaffna Titans pick another win

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Dec 17 Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 79 off 23 balls as Jaffna Titans continued their domination of the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League with another scintillating win, beating Colombo Jaguars by nine wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 100 runs, Jaffna lost Kevin Wickham early after he was trapped in front of the stumps by Angelo Mathews for 0 off 3.

But wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis took the onus on himself and unveiled some power-hitting to help the side go over the line in the 6th over. Mendis chipped in with an unbeaten 79 off 23, a knock that was decorated with five maximums and 11 fours. The right-handed batter stitched a stand of 98 not-out runs for the second wicket along with Charith Asalanka who struck 16 not out off 8.

Earlier in the day, Jaffna bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and reduced Colombo to 28/5 before they were eventually restricted to 99/8 in 10 overs.

Dunith Wellalage was the pick of the bowlers after he returned with figures of 3-5 in two overs while Lahiru Kumara scalped a couple of wickets. Captain David Wiese and George Garton picked up one wicket each.

The Jaguars didn't really get to the start that they wanted and Ramesh Mendis's late surge added some runs to the tally. Mendis scored 28 not out off 16. The Titans have qualified for the playoffs with four wins and 10 points from 6 matches under their belt.

