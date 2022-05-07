Largest ever contingent of 8500 players from across country to participate in Khelo India Youth Games: Anurag Thakur

Largest ever contingent of 8500 players from across the country would participate in the 4th Khelo India Youth Games. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said this during the launch of the Logo, Anthem, Jersey and Mascot for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 here at Indradhanush Auditorium on Saturday.

The minister said Haryana with just about 2 per cent of the country's population has given the country a major share of medals in most sports events. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dhushyant Chautala, Haryana Legislative Assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, Haryana Minister of Sports Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India Rattan Lal Kataria and Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also graced the event.

Stressing the preservation of traditional sports, Thakur said that five traditional games namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana would be part of the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2021. He said that the Youth Games and the recently concluded University Games under Khelo India would definitely inspire youth to go for big targets in the future. The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said that the Government of India is steadfast in its efforts for the athletes to excel.

Stating that the state is fully preparing for the event, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to the state for hosting Khelo India Youth games 2021. The Chief Minister also said that the state is not just producing food grains for the country but also medals through their sportspersons. Sports are good for both physical and mental fitness, the Chief Minister added.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dhushyant Chautala, Haryana Minister of Sports Sandeep Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

'Jaya' the blackbuck and 'Vijay' the tiger are the mascots for Khelo India Youth Games. The name of the Mascot for Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games-21 is 'Dhakad'. The 4th Khelo India Youth Games is going to be held from June 4 to June 13 in Haryana.

( With inputs from ANI )

