“Last Few Days Were Hard”: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up After NC Classic Win in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

India's golden boy and two time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has shown again that he is unbeatable. Neeraj has won golden medal again in international javelin throwing competition held on his home turf. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 86.18 meters in the NC Classic competition held in Bengaluru. Kenya's Julius Yego won the silver with a throw of 84.51 meters and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirez won the bronze with a throw of 84.34 meters.

NC Classic 2025 is the Neeraj Chopra Classic competition. This is the first international level javelin throwing competition in India. Many athletes from India and abroad participated in this competition held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. While taking about the game Neeraj interacted with media and said, "Last few days have been hard for me. It also made me feel a bit weird that the competition is in my name. I am happy that I can keep the medal and trophy from the first edition at home..."

Talking about the event Neeraj said that we didn't expect to get such a great response for first edition. He praised the event organisers saying we did this well and home to bring such more events. Be it government or AFI, or others, everyone has supported us.

About Neeraj Chopra Competition

Neeraj Chopra also started this competition with a foul throw. In the first round, Kenya's Julius Yego had taken the lead with a best distance of 79.97 in the long javelin throw. Apart from this, India's Rohit Yadav threw a javelin at a distance of 77.11 meters in his first attempt. Apart from this, Sahil Silwal threw a javelin at a distance of 77.48 meters in his first attempt. But Neeraj Chopra threw 82.99 meters in his second attempt and 86.18 meters in his third attempt.

This performance was useful for him to secure the gold medal. After the fourth attempt was wasted, Neeraj Chopra threw a javelin at a distance of 84.07 meters in his fifth attempt. Along with winning the title in this competition, he also became the first Indian to win the first international javelin throw competition in India.