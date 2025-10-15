Last-minute winner sees Manipur clinch 24th Rajmata Jijabai Trophy title

New Delhi, Oct 15 In a tense and gripping final, Manipur once again reigned supreme, defeating Bengal 1–0 to defend their Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2025–26 title on Wednesday, at the RKM Ashrama ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Tt was Lynda Kom Serto who rose to the occasion in stoppage time, scoring the decisive goal in the 93rd minute, breaking Bengal’s hearts and sealing a record-extending 23rd title for the Northeastern giants. The half-time ended goalless.

From the outset, it was clear that this final was going to be a cagey affair. Both teams were disciplined, cautious, and unwilling to give their opponent any early advantage.

The midfield became the battlefield, with possession frequently turning over and neither side finding much room to operate in the attacking third. Chances were scarce, and both defences stood firm under pressure. The first real opening came Manipur’s way in the 20th minute through a set-piece. Ratanbala Devi stood over a free-kick and curled in a lovely effort, but luck was not on her side as the ball struck the outside of the post. It was a let-off for Bengal, who responded with a moment of their own 15 minutes later.

In the 35th minute, Rimpa Haldar was played through with a beautifully weighted pass that split the Manipur defence. With only the goalkeeper to beat, she hesitated at the crucial moment. The Manipur custodian charged off her line to narrow the angle, and under pressure, Haldar dragged her shot narrowly wide.

The miss, though, gave Bengal belief. Their attack grew sharper, and just five minutes later, Mousumi Murmu made a piercing run down the left flank before unleashing a rasping shot that flew just off target. The second half was a battle of nerves more than anything else. Neither team wanted to make the mistake that could cost them the title.

Tackles were firm, pressing was relentless, and the coaches tried to find a breakthrough via substitutions. But none of the changes managed to tip the balance. The game seemed destined for extra time, with both sides locked in a stalemate.

Then, just when fatigue had set in and the match was drifting towards another half hour of play, Manipur found their moment of magic. In the 93rd minute, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi delivered a cross from the right. Bengal’s defenders, momentarily switching off, allowed Lynda Kom the time and space to bring the ball under control. Composed as ever, the forward struck a clean right-footed shot past the goalkeeper to send the Manipur dugout into delirium.

As the final whistle blew, Bengal players sank to their knees, gutted by the cruel timing of the goal. Manipur, on the other hand, celebrated yet another triumph in their storied history, a strong testament to their ability to dig deep when it matters most.

--IANS

