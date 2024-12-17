Laura Wolvaardt reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai, Dec 17 South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has been reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing Test match against England in Bloemfontein and has been penalised with one demerit point. "Wolvaardt was found guilty of violating Article 2.8 of the Code, which concerns showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

The breach occurred during the 45th over of South Africa’s first innings on Monday when Wolvaardt expressed frustration after being adjudged LBW by the on-field umpires.

As a result of the offence, one demerit point has been added to Wolvaardt’s disciplinary record. This is her first offence in a 24-month period. The charge was levied by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Kerrin Klaaste, with support from third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Siphelele Gasa.

Wolvaardt admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which was issued by Shandre Fritz, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. No formal hearing was deemed necessary.

Under Level 1 breaches, the penalties range from an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player's match fee, in addition to one or two demerit points.

