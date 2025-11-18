Lauren Hemp returns to England women’s football squad

London, Nov 18 England forward Lauren Hemp has returned to the national squad for the first time since Euro 2025 after recovering from an ankle injury, while fellow attacker Lauren James has been left out despite recently returning to club action.

Hemp, 25, was sidelined for two months but made successful comeback appearances for Manchester City in their wins over Everton and Manchester United, convincing Sarina Wiegman to recall her for the upcoming international friendlies against China and Ghana on November 29 and December 2.

James, however, has yet to start for Chelsea this season following the ankle problem she sustained in the Euro 2025 final win over Spain, and despite substitute outings against St Polten and Liverpool, has not been deemed ready for England duty.

Wiegman named a 25-player squad featuring a mix of returning faces and new opportunities. West Ham defender Anouk Denton retains her place after being named in last month’s squad, while there is a first senior call-up for Freya Godfrey, the London City Lionesses forward who has impressed in the WSL this season.

Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton also returns after withdrawing from October’s fixtures with a minor injury. Gotham FC defender Jess Carter has been given time to rest following the NWSL play-offs, but Washington Spirit centre-back Esme Morgan is included despite playing in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Portland Thorns.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton misses out with a thigh injury, days after winning the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or awards and amid headlines sparked by Mary Earps’ criticism of her in a new autobiography.

Several key players remain unavailable, including Euros breakout forward Michelle Agyemang, ruled out after suffering an ACL tear in last month’s win over Australia, as well as captain Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, and teenager Katie Reid, all recovering from knee or ACL injuries.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse and Sophie Baggaley

Defenders - Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Taylor Hinds, Grace Fisk and Anouk Denton

Midfielders - Grace Clinton, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns and Lucia Kendell

Forwards - Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Freya Godfrey and Jess Park.

