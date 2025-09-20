Laver Cup: Alcaraz shines in doubles as team Europe seize early lead

San Francisco, Sep 20 Defending champions Team Europe surged ahead on the opening day of the Laver Cup 2025, winning three of the four matches at the Chase Center to take control of their clash with Team World.

The highlight came late in the evening as newly crowned world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz partnered Jakub Mensik to sparkle in doubles action.

Alcaraz, who reclaimed the top ranking after winning his sixth Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open earlier this month, showed off his full repertoire at the net and from the baseline to help seal a 7-6(7), 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen. The decisive moment came in the 10th game of the second set when Europe’s young pairing secured a crucial break.

Reflecting on the match, Alcaraz said doubles gave him the chance to expand his game. “I think that it gives you more opportunities to make great shots, great volleys. But doubles is not just about one player. It was a team (effort) with a great player in Jakub. He has great skills in points throughout and made me comfortable on the court.”

The victory capped a strong opening day for Team Europe, who are chasing a sixth title in the seven editions of the tournament, tennis’ answer to golf’s Ryder Cup. Under the Laver Cup format, wins on Day 1 are worth one point each, with the value of matches rising to two on Saturday and three on the decisive Sunday. The first team to 13 points out of 24 available is crowned champion.

The day had started brightly for Europe, with Casper Ruud striking the first blow through a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Reilly Opelka. Mensik then doubled the holders’ advantage, edging past Michelsen 6-1, 7-6(3), 10-8 in a spirited battle.

Team World avoided a whitewash thanks to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who fought back from a break down to defeat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3. Fonseca, who impressed with his fearless hitting, was delighted with his performance. “I knew it was going to be a difficult match and I knew how important it was. I’m happy with the way I managed to stay positive during the match. I like to play aggressive, so I wanted to suffocate him … not let him breathe and not give him space.”

Despite Fonseca’s efforts, Europe’s commanding 3-1 lead sets them up well heading into the high-stakes second day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor