Lee Carsley extends contract as England U21 head coach ahead of European Championship

London, June 4 Lee Carsley has signed a new contract as the England head coach with the Football Association (FA) through to the end of the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The news comes as Carsley prepares to lead the Young Lions this month at the 2025 edition in Slovakia, having previously guided the U21s to success at the 2023 finals.

England have been drawn against Czechia, Slovenia, and Germany in the 16-nation tournament, with the group-stage matches taking place on 12, 15, and 18 June, respectively.

Lee Carsley said he’s excited by the prospect of leading the next generation of England players.

"It was an easy decision, to be honest,” admitted Carsley. “I've really enjoyed my time at the FA, I feel privileged with the position that I'm in and valued as a member of staff, so it's exciting times to work with this next generation of England players.

Carsley admits he's looking forward to working with the next generation of England players in his role as U21 head coach.

"We've been speaking about it [the contract extension] for a while, and the timing of it will hopefully make sure we can now concentrate on the EUROs and the next EUROs.

"It was a decision that was fairly straightforward, and I'm proud of the fact that I'm seen to be doing a good job, and hopefully I can continue that," he added.

Carsley and his players have been together at St. George’s Park this week for a pre-EURO training camp before he names his final squad on Friday for the trip to Slovakia.

"The preparations have gone well and we've had three good days of training,” he added.

“You always consider the fact that the players might have a lot going on outside the camp, so you want to try and support them with that, but also keep them focused and heading towards the goal of being out in Slovakia and hopefully retaining the title.

He has also held various coaching roles across the development team pathway and was briefly in charge of the MU20s. Qualifying for the 2027 UEFA MU21 EURO runs across the 2025-26 season, with the final tournament due to be played in Albania in the summer of 2027.

