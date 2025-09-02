Left engineering to dedicate myself completely to kabaddi: UP Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 : If fate would have taken its course, Bhavani Rajput would have completed his engineering and worked a corporate job, rather than winning games for UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Against the Patna Pirates on September 1, the raider came out all guns blazing to secure five instrumental points that propelled his side to an integral win. In a brief tete-a-tete, the 30-year-old jogged down the memory lane to recollect his earlier days, when playing kabaddi professionally seemed a distant dream.

"I was actually pursuing engineering in Indore. I began my kabaddi journey from my college days onwards. Obviously, if I continued with my engineering, I would have been working some job somewhere. But, I was able to dedicate myself completely to kabaddi, focus on my physical fitness, and earn the subsequent fame, appreciation, and money, due to the game and the league," he said, according to a PKL press release.

In a star-studded raiding unit comprising Gagan Gowda, Surender Gill, Guman Singh, amongst others, Bhavani stands out as a key, strategic element that coach Jasveer Singh banks on to notch critical points when the proceedings enter a dicey phase. His agile footwork coupled with a robust frame make him a force to reckon with for any defensive unit, and Bhavani ensures that he plays to his strengths as reflected by his 44.67 per cent successful raids, and 6.86 points per match from the 22 encounters he participated in last season for the Yoddhas.

The team's strength rests in their pursuit of consistently improving themselves, says Bhavani, and that was highlighted against the Pirates when they overcame a difficult first half to clinch the triumph at the end of the clash.

"The team environment has always been positive, it was the same last season and this year too, we have tried to pick up from there. We are just trying to iron out the drawbacks from the previous year to garner more positive outcomes this time around. We manage to stay optimistic despite the defeats. At the same time, we are cognisant in acknowledging any errors. We are continuously in the lookout for improvement and that helps us improve from any slump at any point in the season," he said.

An important and distinct factor palpable in the Yoddhas' setup is that they can arrest the tide and spring a comeback even when the scales are tilted against them. Alongside the bravery, is a prudent methodology employed by coaches Jasveer and Upendra Malik, who have an innate ability to come up with workable inputs amidst matches.

"The most important thing that both of our coaches have done is give us confidence when we are under pressure during high-intensity matches. They have an amazing ability to give us key insights when the game is on. They put no pressure on us, and let us enjoy the game completely," Bhavani said.

The UP Yoddhas had produced a heroic run to the playoffs last time around, and two matches in, look set for another cracker of a campaign in 2025 as well. Bhavani is relishing his time as a central member of the team, having amassed eight points at a 36.36 per cent success rate so far. Whilst he has an eye out on the prospective opponents who could challenge their run, the raider is confident of their chances of clinching the cup in PKL 12.

"All teams play on their core strengths. Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, amongst all other teams are equally capable, and so is our team. My message to our fans is that we are grateful for all the love and support they have showered upon us. We will 100 per cent bring the trophy for you guys this time around," Bhavani signed off.

In their next match, UP Yoddhas will take on Haryana Steelers, the defending champions, on Friday. So far, they have won both their matches and are at second spot in the table.

