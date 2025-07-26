LegaXy, M3M Foundation unite icons to power 'Pickle Pros' India's pickle ball future

New Delhi [India], July 26 : At the heart of this visionary collaboration lies a bold mission: to catapult pickleballone of the world's fastest-growing sportsinto the national spotlight and turn it into India's next big sporting obsession.

With a powerful blend of purpose and play, Pickle Pros will spearhead the creation of top-tier infrastructure across urban, rural, and grassroots landscapes, ensuring that every corner of India can access and embrace this dynamic sport, a release said.

Over the next three years, the initiative will roll out state-of-the-art pickleball courts PAN India, transforming pickleball from an emerging trend into a mainstream, mass movement one that is inclusive, engaging, and accessible to all.

This is more than a sporting initiative. This is the start of a new legacy. For the first time, three of India's celebrated cricket icons Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umesh Yadav join forces for Pickle Pros, combining their influence and passion to inspire participation and promote an active, inclusive sporting culture in India.

Pickle Pros aims to position India as a global hub for pickleball by building a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem around the sport. The initiative will roll out a nationwide network of world-class courts, blending grassroots development with elite infrastructure.

By hosting tournaments, training camps, and community-driven events, Pickle Pros will engage players across all ages and skill levels, making pickleball both aspirational and accessible.

Ishant Sharma stated, "Being part of Pickle Pros excites me because it combines fitness, fun, and community in one sport. Pickleball is easy to start, yet challenging to master and I believe it can inspire a whole new wave of players across India."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remarked,"Pickle Pros is about more than just playing it's about creating a positive environment where everyone, regardless of age or background, feels welcome to pick up a paddle and play. That inclusivity is what makes it so special".

Umesh Yadav added,"Sport has the power to change lives, and Pickle Pros brings that power to communities across India. It's a privilege to help grow this exciting sport here and to witness the enthusiasm it sparks among players everywhere".

Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation said they believe sport is not just play it's a powerful catalyst for change.

"Through Pickle Pros, we are championing a movement that inspires active, healthy living while unlocking new avenues for growth, inclusion, and community empowerment. This collaboration is a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to purpose-driven impact, where every game played echoes with opportunity, wellness, and the spirit of togetherness".

Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy, added, "Pickle Pros is more than a sporting initiative it is a movement that celebrates accessibility, excellence, and joy. Bringing together three cricketing legends for the first time in support of this vision is a testament to its significance and potential. We are committed to making India a force in the global pickleball arena, while inspiring everyone to engage with this dynamic sport".

Pickle Pros is designed to unlock potential at every level creating opportunities for recreation, fitness, and connection while strengthening India's presence on the global pickleball stage.

