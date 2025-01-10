Legend 90 is a 'celebration of cricket’s legacy', says Legend 90 League founder

Delhi, Jan 10 The Legend 90 League, which is set to begin on February 6, will bring legendary players back to the field in an innovative 90-ball format. Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Moeen Ali, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill are among the former cricketers who will feature in the League.

League founder Shivain Sharma feels the upcoming League is a perfect platform for the fans to see their favourite cricketers competing on the field again with six franchises vying for glory.

"The Legend 90 League is not just about bringing cricket legends back to the field; it's about giving fans the chance to see their favorite former cricketers competing on the field again. This league is designed to provide a stage for players, who might not be at international spotlight, to showcase their skills alongside cricketing greats," said Sharma.

"We aim to inspire future generations and remind fans of the timeless spirit of the game. Legend 90 is more than a tournament—it’s a celebration of cricket’s legacy, uniting nostalgia with fierce competition and entertainment," he added.

The league founder also spoke about the unique 90-ball format as the centerpiece of the league. "The 90-ball format is the heart of Legend 90 League, offering a thrilling and fast-paced experience that redefines the way cricket is played and enjoyed. This innovative format not only tests the strategic skills of players but also keeps fans on the edge of their seats," he said.

Seven franchises -- Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings set to compete in a revolutionary 90-ball cricket extravaganza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor