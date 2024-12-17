Legend 90 League: We are here to fight and conquer, says owner of new franchise, Haryana Gladiators

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Haryana Gladiators, the newest franchise in the upcoming Legend 90 League, is already exuding confidence ahead of the tournament slated to be played in February 2025 with its owners optimistic about their team’s potential to emerge as strong contenders in this innovative cricket tournament featuring a 90-ball format.

Last week, the Logo, a majestic depiction of a roaring lion symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience—qualities was unveiled by Haryana Gladiators. The Haryana Gladiators franchise is owned by Shubh Infra a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation.

Speaking about the team, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra expressed his firm belief in the Gladiators’ ability to showcase a stellar performance. “The Haryana Gladiators are more than just a cricket team—they are a representation of the fighting spirit and pride of Haryana. We are confident that the Gladiators will set a benchmark in this exciting new league format."

Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the comprehensive planning behind building a formidable squad. "With the roaring lion as our logo, we are sending out a clear message: the Gladiators are here to fight and conquer. Fans can expect nothing less than thrilling cricket from us in the Legend 90 League.”

The Legend 90 League, with its innovative 90-ball format, is set to redefine the way fans experience cricket. Last week, the league garnered significant attention when former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh graced its launch event.

As the brand ambassador of the Legend 90 League, Harbhajan Singh expressed his excitement about the initiative, highlighting its potential to bring fans closer to the game and their favourite cricketing legends.

The league will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of 90 legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor