Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Colaba residence of Ratan Tata to pay his last respects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday morning arrived at the Colaba residence of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata to pay his last respects.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA, Nariman Point where the mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Tendulkar said that he was fortunate to spend time with the veteran journalist.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don't have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, he took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor