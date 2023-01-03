Legendary rally car racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Pro Rally Driver and Co-Founder of Hoonigan, Ken Block, was killed in a snowmobile accident on January 2, 2023. He was 55 years of age.He was a decorated rally driver and created the famous ‘Gymkhana’ video series along with participating in a variety of winter sports like snowboarding, driving ATVs and so on.

He had a partnership with Audi, creating stunt videos with electric Audi cars, and Porsche race cars as well. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, USA, released the following statement on Ken Block’s death.“On January 2, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Centre received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area. Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded. The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.” Ken Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and his three daughters.