Legends have their slumps, but they'll bounce back: Vince on Rohit and Kohli's Test form

New Delhi, Jan 27 England batter James Vince has backed Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to rediscover their best form despite their recent struggles in Test cricket. Vince, speaking about the duo’s current lean patch, emphasised their quality and resilience.

After the debacle in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India's next red-ball assignment will be the England tour for a five-match Test series from June 20 to August 4. The first Test is scheduled to be held at Headingley, Leeds from June 20-24, followed by Test matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Old Trafford, Manchester (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4).

"It’s hard to predict. English conditions can be bowler-friendly, but they can also favour batters on certain days. The quality of players like Virat and Rohit is undeniable. If they still have the hunger and desire to play Test cricket, history suggests they’ll find a way to perform," James told IANS on Monday.

"We’re not used to seeing players of that calibre go through extended bad runs, but it shows that they’re human. I’m sure they’ll come back strong if they’re motivated to succeed," he added.

Both players have faced criticism for their performances Down Under, a series that saw India struggle against Australia.

Rohit, India’s Test and ODI captain, endured a torrid BGT series, managing only 31 runs in five innings. His struggles with the bat were compounded by questions over his captaincy, culminating in his omission from the final Test in Sydney.

In a bid to regain his touch, Rohit turned out for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. However, his scores of 3 and 28 did little to inspire confidence. It marked his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2015, highlighting his limited red-ball exposure outside the international stage.

Despite the criticism, Rohit remains a key figure in India’s setup, and the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting February 6, will provide him with a chance to bounce back.

Virat Kohli, too, faced a tough time in the BGT. Across five Tests, Kohli scored 190 runs and was dismissed eight times chasing deliveries outside the off-stump. The technical flaw has become a recurring issue, but Kohli’s work ethic and determination remain his strengths.

Kohli will return to red-ball cricket in Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from January 30. This will be his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012, and fans hope it will serve as a platform for the former Indian captain to rediscover his rhythm.

While their Test form is under the microscope, both players have the opportunity to regain momentum in the white-ball format. With the ODI series against England around the corner, Rohit and Kohli will be looking to make an impact.

