Legends Intercontinental T20 inaugural season to kick-off on Aug 18

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Legends Intercontinental T20 (LIT20) inaugural season will take place from August 18 to August 30 as the organisers announced the schedule on Saturday.

The tournament will have seven teams competing for the coveted trophy: Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikings. Taking place in a round-robin format, the top four teams at the end of the round will move on to the knockout stage.

There will be 24 matches in total, with two games played each day. Indo Kings will kickstart the mega extravaganza against the Asian Avengers, while the final league stage game will be played between the Trans-Tasman Titans and the African Lions on August 28. The semi-finals will be on August 29, and the final will be on August 30.

“The Legends Intercontinental T20 is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's global spirit. We are excited to see these talented players showcase their skills and bring joy to fans worldwide. This tournament is a platform for legends to not only relive their glory days but also to inspire the next generation of cricketers. Now, we can't wait for the action to begin,” Arun Pandey, Chairman & COO of LIT20.

Vishal Sharma, CEO of LIT20, said, "Bringing LIT20 to life has been a monumental effort, and we are committed to delivering an extraordinary experience for both players and spectators. Our team has been working around the clock to ensure that every aspect of the tournament is executed to perfection. We are confident that this tournament will set new standards in the world of cricket and become a staple in the sporting calendar."

