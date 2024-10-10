LET Order of Merit Leader Chiara Tamburlini confirmed to play Indian Open 2024

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The current Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland, heads a strong field for Women's Indian Open 2024, which will be held from October 24-27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The region's premier event, offering a total purse of USD 400,000, will witness the return of nine players who secured spots within the top 10 during the 2023 edition.

The international field will face a formidable challenge from the strong Indian contingent, comprising Diksha Dagar, who secured third place last year, and Gaurika Bishnoi, who finished eighth. The three former champions in the field are Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017) and Caroline Hedwall (2011), as per a press release.

The field is further bolstered by the participation of several notable players, including Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand, the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit. Another former OOM winner, Lee Anne Pace of South Africa, who claimed the LET top spot in 2010, will also be competing. Additionally, the 2010 winner, Caroline Hedwall, who received the honour of Players Player of the Year in 2011, will be present.

Swiss golfer Tamburlini is making waves in the world of golf as an exciting prospect. During her rookie year, she achieved remarkable individual success claiming two victories: Joburg Ladies Open in April and the Lacoste Open de France just two weeks ago. Most recently, Tamburlini showcased her leadership skills as she guided her team to victory at the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen, securing the team honours.

The Hero Women's Indian Open, established in 2007, anticipates a formidable challenge from Indian participants who aim to capitalize on their remarkable performance in the 2023 edition, where three Indian golfers secured positions within the top 10.

Among the top ten Indian finishers in 2023, Diksha, a two-time winner on LET, and Gaurika Bishnoi, a multiple winner on the Hero WPG Tour in India, are notable. Additionally, amateur Avani Prashanth, who tied for fifth place last year, also made the list.

Avani, who has previously competed numerous times as an amateur, returns to her beloved event for the first time as a professional. She has been bestowed the honour of a special invitation to the event, where she will make her professional debut.

A lot of winners from the ongoing 2024 season have confirmed their entries. They include a talented duo from England: Alice Hewson (VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open winner), and Amy Taylor (Ladies Italian Open victor).

Also joining the field are Perrine Delacour from France (Dormy Open Helsingborg), Belgium's Manon De Roey (Investec SA Women's Open champion), and Shannon Tan from Singapore (Magical Kenya Ladies Open champion).

The seven-time LET winner, Caroline Hedwall, who won last in 2022 at Andalucia Costa Del Sol in Spain, is one of the most prominent returnees, having won the event in her rookie year in 2011. She has since then finished runner-up three times - in 2012 (to Pornanong Phatlum), 2018 (tied second with 3 others) and 2022 (tied second with India's Amandeep Drall).

Hedwall, who has also played the Solheim Cup, calls Hero Women's Indian Open title as one of her favourite events, one of the four wins she had in her rookie year in 2011. While Hedwall won once and was runner-up three other times, Christine Wolf was T-2 in 2018 and then won in 2019.

A number of players in this field will be looking to snatch their first Hero Women's Indian Open title after having finished runner-up in the past.

Other players in the field who have finished second or tied second but never won include Sara Kjellker (2023), Amandeep Drall (2022), Marianne Skarpnord (2019), Michelle Thompson (2017) and Hannah Burke (2014).

