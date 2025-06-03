'Let The Game Begin': Chris Gayle cheers for RCB and PBKS in unique fashion

New Delhi, June 3 Former West Indies cricket legend and self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle has lit up the build-up to the Indian Premier League 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a look that’s as explosive as his batting once was.

In a viral Instagram post, Gayle posed in a unique fusion of the two franchises closest to his IPL heart — sporting a vibrant red turban in homage to PBKS, while donning RCB's iconic jersey and customised sneakers in the franchise's trademark red and gold. His caption? Short and striking: "Let The Game Begin! RCB v PBKS #OneIndia #IPL #Finals #2025". Social media erupted in appreciation, with fans and former players hailing it as the perfect prelude to the high-stakes final.

Gayle, who thrilled IPL audiences for over a decade with his jaw-dropping sixes and carefree charisma, shares a deep connection with both franchises. From 2011 to 2017, he was the heartbeat of RCB's top order, amassing 3,163 runs in 85 matches at a ferocious strike rate of 152.73. His unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013 remains etched in IPL folklore as the highest individual score in T20 cricket. In 2022, RCB inducted him into their Hall of Fame — a tribute to a legacy that redefined power-hitting.

But Gayle’s relationship with PBKS is no less emotional. Between 2018 and 2021, he wore the Punjab red with pride, smashing 1,339 runs in 41 matches at a strike rate of over 143. His 104* in 2018 showed that even in the twilight of his career, the Jamaican storm was far from spent. The red turban in his latest post is a subtle nod to the Punjabi culture he so heartily embraced during his time in Mohali.

With both RCB and PBKS chasing their maiden IPL crown, Gayle’s dual show of support feels like a bridge between two passionate fanbases. RCB have endured three heartbreaks in IPL finals (2009, 2011, and 2016), while PBKS are hoping to erase memories of their 2014 defeat to KKR and finally lift the trophy.

