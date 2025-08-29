Let us come together and build a healthier and stronger nation through sports, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, Aug 29 International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day on Friday, highlighting his achievements and calling on everyone to unite in building a healthier, stronger nation through sports.

"On India’s National Sports Day, we remember the wizard of Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary achievements continue to inspire us. As India continues on its journey to becoming a sporting superpower, let us come together and build a healthier and stronger nation through sports," Shah wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering a culture of sports and fitness, strengthening institutional support for athletes, and expanding access to modern training and competition venues across the country.

PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Japan, posted a message on X. He wrote, “Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations.”

“In the last decade, India’s sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation. Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure, and making India a global hub for sporting excellence,” he added.

National Sports Day, celebrated every year on August 29, commemorates the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, who led India to Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. Revered as the “Hockey Magician", Dhyan Chand remains one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. This year, the Fit India Mission is spearheading celebrations with a three-day nationwide sports and fitness movement from August 29–31 under the theme ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’.

First observed in 1995 and nationally recognised since 2012, National Sports Day has become a symbol of India’s commitment to health, fitness, and sporting excellence. The launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019 has further transformed the day into a mass fitness revolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor