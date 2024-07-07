Lewis Hamilton ends 945-day drought to win record extending ninth Silverstone GP

Silverstone, July 7 The 2024 Silverstone Grand Prix was one for the ages. An emotional victory for Lewis Hamilton who won his home race for a record extending ninth-time which was his first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The Silverstone GP was the 104th-race win for the seven-time World Champion but perhaps one of the most emotional ones yet as it came after a 945-day wait and also as it was his last home race with Mercedes.

“I can’t stop crying, it’s been since 2021 just everyday getting up to fight, to train and put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. This is my last race here with this team so I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them and I appreciate them so much and all the hard work they’ve been putting in over the years, I’m forever grateful to everyone at this team at Mercedes and all our partners,” said an emotional Hamilton in the post race interview.

McLaren will be disappointed with the result on Sunday. Their two drivers were poised perfectly to finish the race in P1 and P2 and could have secured a double podium which would have taken the team past Ferrari in the Constructors Championship but will have to settle with a P3 and P4 finish.

"It was tough. It was enjoyable, it was fun battling these guys. These tricky conditions are always on a knife edge and you're risking a lot. So many things good, but a few too many letdowns today and as a team I don't think we quite did the job we should have done, or good enough. But still lovely to be on the podium here at Silverstone,” added Lando Norris.

Silverstone GP brief results:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

9. Alex Albon (Williams)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

