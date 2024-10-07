Ligue 1: PSG lose top spot after sharing spoils with Nice

Paris, Oct 7 Paris St Germain lost the top spot in Ligue 1 after playing out 1-1 draw with OGC Nice at Allianz Riviera.

The two teams exchanged five total shots each in the first half, but it was the home side, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Ali Abdi in the 39th minute, his first for Les Aiglons. Nice went into halftime nursing a 1-0 lead and had 45 minutes to hold onto their advantage to leave with all three points.

PSG would have more total shots in the second half than Le Gym as the away side recorded 14 while Nice only had four. Luis Enrique and his team leveled the scoring courtesy of a goal in the 52nd minute from Nuno Mendes, Ligue 1 reports.

Neither side would find the back of the net and in his postgame comments to DAZN, Nice's veteran defender Dante noted that the squad was frustrated with the final result.

"Yeah, there's some frustration. Paris had more possession, but we created the better chances. We followed the coach's (Franck Haise) plan really well. Of course, we wanted the win, but getting a point is still a positive. You have to respect the opponent you're up against. We just had to make the most of what we had, and I think we did that," he said.

The draw isn't ideal for PSG as they fail to stay on par with leaders AS Monaco, who defeated Stade Rennais on Saturday.

Nice remain in ninth place in Ligue 1, two points out of the UEFA Europa Conference League spot for next season that RC Lens currently occupy.

