Lima Junior Worlds: Aashima Ahlawat narrowly misses out on women's trap medal

Lima [Peru], October 7 : Women's Trap shooter Aashima Ahlawat finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal by virtue of having a higher bib number, on the penultimate day, of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Lima, Peru.

She was by far the best Indian on show on the day, which had both the men's and women's trap finals on the roster.

Aashima had trapped 25 targets after the first seven five-targets series of the 10-series six-women final, the same as Sofia Gori of Italy. However, the Italian had qualified second with a score of 115, while Aashima's effort of 113 over two days of qualification had given her the fifth final qualifying spot.

Among the other Indian women, Bhavya Tripathi (110) was next best finishing ninth, Sabeera Harris (105) was 16th, Rajkuwar Ingle (97) 33rd, while Nilaa Rajaa Baalu (93) finished in the 38th position. Bhavya, Sabeera and Rajkuwar finished sixth in the team competition

In the junior men's trap competition, Shardul Vihal and Zahir Khan shot 109 each to finish 34th and 35th in qualification. Syed Ahyan Ali was 40th shooting 108 over five rounds of 25 clay targets each, while Laksya Atree (102) finished further down the order in the 55th spot.

Bakhtyaruddin Malek was the Indian finisher in the men's trap. He also shot 109 but was classified 32nd on countback. He also represented India in the team competition, where his combination with Shardul and Zahir gave India an eighth-place finish.

