Lima Junior Worlds: India win medal in both rifle, pistol mixed team events

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Indian rifle and pistol shooters won medals in both their respective 10m mixed team competitions to stay on top of the medal tally. The two bronze medals won on day two of competitions in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun by the Indian colts have now taken their tally to five medals (two gold and three bronze). They still remain on top of the standings.

The 10 meter air rifle and air pistol mixed team were the only two medal events on the roster on Sunday. The rifle shooters went first, and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined 628.9 after 30 shots each to finish third among 34 pairs.

That qualified them for the bronze medal match with fourth finishing Croatian pair of Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic, which they duly won 17-9.

China picked their first gold of the competition by defeating France in the final. The second Indian pair, Abhinav Shaw and Shambhavi Kshirsagar, finished sixth overall with a score of 628.1.

In the mixed pistol, both the Indian pairs finished third and fourth in qualification respectively and set up a bronze showdown between themselves. Lakshita and Parmod prevailed in the end, getting the better of Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavali 16-8 in the bronze medal match. Germany went on to win gold and Ukraine silver.

It was Lakshita's second medal of the competition after having gold in the air pistol team event on Saturday.

