Linsanity in China: Former NBA winner Jeremy Lin joins Guangzhou club

Guangzhou (China), Sep 6 Former NBA champion Jeremy Lin has signed a contract with the Guangzhou Loong Lions to play in the new Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season, the club said on Monday.

"I am very happy to join the Loong Lions. The new season will be exciting and I am ready to see you on the court," Lin said.

Lin logged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his NBA career.

The Harvard graduate became a global sensation in 2012 during his time with the New York Knicks, in a period known as "Linsanity." He became the first Asian-American to win an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2018. Lin joined the Beijing Ducks in 2019 and averaged 19 points in two CBA seasons.

"We believe Lin will soon adapt to playing in our system and lay a solid foundation for the upcoming season," the club said in an announcement.

The Loong Lions reached the CBA playoffs last season, making their best record in the club's history. Last month, Guangzhou announced the signing of another NBA champion, Jordan Bell. Lin and Bell will be major boosts to the squad.

