Lion Warriors emerge victorious in first season of Madhya Pradesh Prime Table Tennis League

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16 : The Prime Table Tennis - Madhya Pradesh (PTT - MP) league wrapped up its thrilling competition yesterday, December 15 with an exciting final showdown between the Lion Warriors and King Pong. In a nail-biting contest, Lion Warriors emerged as the champions with a 7-6 victory, while King Pong took home the runner-up position.

The league, held from December 13 to December 15, 2024, featured top-notch performances from all teams. In the highly anticipated final, a series of exhilarating singles and doubles matches determined the winner, with Lion Warriors clinching the title after a series of intense battles. The final match saw Pratham & Pavi from Lion Warriors lose to Sumit & Parmi from King Pong, with a score of 1-2. Rhythm Gadiya (Lion Warriors) followed suit with a 1-2 loss to Atharva Singh (King Pong). Bhagyashree Dave (Lion Warriors) won her match against Zakiya Sultan (King Pong) 2-0. Anuj Soni (Lion Warriors) defeated Chaitanya & Shourya (King Pong) 2-0, while Pratham Batham (Lion Warriors) took down Sumit Mishra (King Pong) with a 2-0 victory. In doubles, Anuj & Mudit (Lion Warriors) triumphed 2-0 over Chaitanya & Shourya (King Pong). Parvi Pardeshi (Lion Warriors) lost to Parmi (King Pong) 0-2, while Pankaj Nagdeva (Lion Warriors) was defeated by Shourya Bhagia (King Pong) 0-2. Rhythm & Bhagyashree (Lion Warriors) were beaten 0-2 by Atharva & Zakiya (King Pong), and finally, Santosh Khirwadkar (Lion Warriors) won his match 2-0 against Prashant Mahant (King Pong).

Several players and teams were recognized for their outstanding performances. The Best Male Player award went to Shourya Bagua from King Pong, who received a Rs5,000 prize. The Best Female Player award was claimed by Bhagyashree Dave from Lion Warriors, also receiving a Rs5,000 prize. The Best Coach award was presented to Pritish Jhanjhere, who was awarded Rs5,000. Anuj Soni from Lion Warriors was named Hero of the League, with a Rs5,000 prize. The Semi-Finalist Teams, Clipper and Yodhas, were each awarded Rs50,000. The Semi-Finalist Team Owners, of Clipper and Yodhas, also received Rs50,000 each. The Runner-Up Team Owner of King Pong took home Rs1,00,000, and the Winner Team and Winner Team Owner from Lion Warriors each received Rs2,00,000.

"I am thrilled to see the Prime Table Tennis League Madhya Pradesh come to a successful conclusion. The level of competition and sportsmanship displayed by the players has been exceptional. I congratulate the Lion Warriors on their well-deserved victory and appreciate the efforts of all the teams, players, and officials who made this league a grand success." said Om Soni, Chairman, the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association as quoted by the PTT-MP Press Release.

The Prime Table Tennis League Madhya Pradesh has been a groundbreaking initiative, promoting table tennis in the state and providing a platform for local talent to shine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor