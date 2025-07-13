Liverpool begin pre-season with 3-1 win over Preston in emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva

New Delhi, July 13 Liverpool opened their 2025-26 pre-season with a 3-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale, but the match was defined far more by the emotion surrounding it than the scoreline. This was the Reds’ first game since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who lost their lives in a car accident in Spain last week.

Ahead of kick-off, a poignant atmosphere enveloped the stadium. Preston players laid a wreath in front of the travelling Liverpool fans, and both teams observed a minute’s silence. A stirring live rendition of *You’ll Never Walk Alone* preceded the match, while players from both sides wore black armbands. On the 20-minute mark, the entire stadium rose to applaud as an image of the brothers was shown, prompting a moving, extended chant of Jota’s song from the away section.

Tributes to Diogo and Andre didn’t stop there. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrated his goal in the second half by mimicking Jota’s iconic goal celebrations, while Cody Gakpo later marked his strike with a gesture referencing Jota’s shirt number – 20 – drawing cheers and tears from the travelling supporters.

On the field, the Reds produced a promising performance. Conor Bradley opened the scoring late in the first half, with assists from teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa in the build-up. Nunez doubled the lead after the break, capitalising on a defensive error, and Gakpo added a third in the final minutes after Preston’s Liam Lindsay had pulled one back with a powerful header.

Arne Slot opted to field two separate XIs in each half at Deepdale on Sunday afternoon, with the first-half line-up featuring Giorgi Mamardashvili and the second-half team including Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

