Liverpool miss chances to return to Premier League lead

London, April 8 Liverpool failed to return to the top of the Premier League after they were held to a 2-2 draw after a thrilling game away to Manchester United at Old Trafford, on Sunday night.

The result leaves Liverpool level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table, but Arsenal, who won 3-0 away to Brighton on Saturday, remain leaders on goal difference, reports Xinhua.

Liverpool took a 23rd minute lead when Darwin Nunez flicked on for Luis Diaz to fire home from a corner that was badly defended by Manchester United and Liverpool went on to create and miss enough chances to have the game sewn up by halftime.

They paid for their profligacy after 50 minutes, when Bruno Fernandes scored from inside of the center circle after a horrible pass from Jarell Quansah gave the ball away with Caoimhin Kelleher stranded outside his penalty area.

It was 2-1 to United in the 67th minute when Kobbie Mainoo turned in the corner of the Liverpool penalty area and curled a shot home at the far corner on the net.

Mohamed Salah saved a point for Liverpool after 63 minutes from the penalty spot and both sides had chances in the closing minutes.

Liverpool and Arsenal are a point ahead of Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side won 4-2 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tottenham move into fourth place after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home on Sunday evening after second half goals from Mickey van de Ven and Pedro Porro assured them victory. The first half of the game saw Nottingham forward Chris Wood's 27th minute header cancel out Murillo's own goal.

Chelsea conceded a 93rd minute goal away to Sheffield United as Ollie McBurnie saved a point for the home side that won't be enough to keep them in the top-flight, but which once again exposed Chelsea's flaws.

Chelsea led twice through Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke, but were pinned back, first through Jaydon Bogle and McBurnie's late finish from four yards after beating the Chelsea offside trap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor